Vogue Williams recalls the first time she met husband Spencer Matthews

The presenter wasn't impressed by the former Made In Chelsea star

Vogue Williams has recalled the day she first met her husband Spencer Matthews.

The TV presenter and the former Made In Chelsea star grew close while filming Channel 4’s The Jump back in 2017.

However, Vogue has admitted that she “didn’t want to like him” at the start.

Speaking to Georgie Coleridge Cole on her Sheer Luxe podcast, Vogue said: “When I met him, he was wearing tracksuit bottoms and slip-on shoes…”

“I thought, ‘OMG, the state of him!’ I didn’t want to like him at the start, he seemed smug, but we clicked as pals.

“We were just friends for the first six or seven weeks until we kissed. I didn’t want it to last. I was pushing against it.”

“He said when we were back in London, we would go for a date. I was thinking, ‘Absolutely no way, you cannot tell a living soul.'”

Vogue explained: “I was enjoying being single. I was living in a great house in East London and had two really cool flatmates. I didn’t want a relationship.”

“But once we got back from filming The Jump, we started going on dates and we went from there, I guess.”

Vogue and Spencer tied the knot in June 2018, and have since welcomed a son named Theodore, who is now 18 months.

The couple are now expecting a baby girl, and Vogue is due to give birth at the end of July.

