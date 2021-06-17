The TV presenter split from the former Westlife star in 2015

Vogue Williams opens up about her ‘really easy’ divorce from Brian McFadden

Vogue Williams has opened up about her “really easy” divorce from Brian McFadden.

The popular presenter was married to the former Westlife star for three years before they split in 2015.

During the latest episode of her podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue discussed her divorce from Brian with her co-host Joanne McNally.

The girls were chatting about nasty celebrity divorces when Joanne told Vogue: “I always thought you dealt with your divorce very well, because you didn’t really say a huge amount about it.”

Vogue replied: “No I think thats the best way to be. There’s no point.”

“To be honest I think you should just move on, everyone just leave with their own stuff, get divorced quickly and be done with it, because its the most annoying thing.

“I’m just glad I got Winnie in the end,” she said, referring to the dog she once shared with Brian.

Speaking about celebrity divorces that ended in disaster, the 35-year-old added: “It just depends. With my divorce, we just went our separate ways and did our own thing and took our own stuff that we went in with.”

“So it was a really easy divorce, but they’re not all like that. It depends on who you’re dealing with.”

The Howth native is now happily married to former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, and the couple share two kids – Theodore, 2, and Gigi, 10 months.

They tied the knot in June 2018, and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.