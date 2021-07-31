The TV presenter dated the street artist for six years

Vogue Williams opens up about her ‘heartbreaking’ split from artist ex Maser

Vogue Williams has opened up about her split from her artist ex Maser.

The 35-year-old dated the Irish street artist, whose real name is Al Hester, for six years before they called it quits.

Speaking on the My First Ride podcast, Vogue revealed Al was her first boyfriend, and admitted they’re still close friends despite their heartbreaking split.

The Howth native said: “My very first boyfriend, he’s still a good friend of mine, Al. He was my first proper boyfriend. I was twenty at the time.”

“I’d had boyfriends before but nothing really long-lasting. We were together nearly six years, I think.”

“With certain relationships, certainly with Al, our lives are still intertwined, he’d be one of John John’s best mates and I’m still friendly with John John.”

“They’re like my core group of friends that I have in town, so I’d speak to them a lot,” Vogue explained.

“With certain exes you do stay in touch, but certain people just aren’t attached to everything in your life so your paths don’t cross, you never see each other and that’s just the way it is.”

When asked to share her first heartbreak on the podcast, Vogue also said: “Probably Al as well because he was my first boyfriend. Because we were together for six years, probably then.”

“It’s horrible to feel heartbroken, isn’t it? I think I might have broken up with Al, but I don’t think it’s easy when you break up with someone as well.”