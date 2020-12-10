Vogue Williams jokes about divorcing Spencer Matthews – after revealing they never signed a prenup

The couple tied the knot back in 2018

Vogue Williams has joked about divorcing her husband Spencer Matthews, after revealing they never signed a prenup.

The 35-year-old married the former Made In Chelsea star back in 2018 – and they’ve since welcomed two children together – Theodore, 2, and Gigi, four months.

Vogue made the confession during her appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4, and admitted they never even discussed signing a prenuptial agreement.

“We never even talked about it, it wasn’t a thing,” she said.

Vogue joked she’d cash in if they ever split, before adding: “Unlucky Spenny!”

All jokes aside, Vogue shed light on the realities of divorce, referring to her previous marriage to Brian McFadden – who she split from in 2015.

The Howth native said: “I know a thing or two about divorce and it is not that easy to get divorced.”

“You can’t just say you are bored of that person, you have to have six or seven decent reasons.”

Vogue and Spencer started dating in 2017, after they met while filming Channel 4's The Jump.

The couple went on to wed in June 2018, at Spencer’s family’s estate in Scotland.

The pair have since welcomed two children – Theodore, 2, and Gigi, four months – and recently purchased a new home in Ireland.