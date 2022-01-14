Vogue Williams jets to the Maldives for lavish holiday before the arrival of third child

Vogue Williams has jetted to the Maldives for a lavish holiday, before the arrival of her third child.

The TV presenter and her husband Spencer Matthews brought their two kids – Theodore, 3, and Gigi, 18 months – to “paradise” before they become a family of five in April.

The couple are staying at a resort on Kuramathi Island, and it looks like they’re having the time of their lives.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Vogue shared a sweet snap of her and her daughter Gigi by the sea.

In another photo, her eldest child Theodore beamed at the camera as he posed for a snap on a boat.

She captioned the post: “Officially in paradise.”

The Howth native then posted a cute picture of Gigi on the beach.

Vogue also shared a photo of her and Spencer posing in crystal clear water on her Instagram feed.

In the caption, the 36-year-old poked fun at her husband’s pale skin.

She wrote: “Someone forgot to @barebyvogue before we left 😂😂😂”

Vogue added: “This place is just breathtaking, I’ve always admired it from other peoples pictures, we finally made it ourselves!”

Vogue and Spencer confirmed they’re expecting a baby boy last month.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Spencer said: “We’re having a little boy!”

Vogue added: “My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: ‘A brother! I don’t want a sister, I already have a sister.’ So he’s delighted.”

The Howth native has already asked her BFF and fellow podcast host Joanne McNally to be her unborn baby’s godmother.

Vogue asked the popular comedian to fill the role during an episode of their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me in November.

The expectant mum said: “I have a question for you actually. You know the way Gigi doesn’t really like you, and Theodore’s a bit old now, and that was really pre-Joanne…”

“Spenny and I have decided, that we’re going to ask you… to be godmother to this one!”

Joanne screamed with happiness, and replied: “Yes, I’d love to! Oh my god, I’d be absolutely honoured!”