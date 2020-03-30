Vogue Williams is hosting an exercise class on Instagram today

Make sure you tune in if you're in the mood for some exercise

Vogue Williams is hosting an Instagram Live exercise class this morning.

The Irish star, who recently announced her pregnancy, has announced that she and trainer Dalton Wong will be doing a live workout routine.

“I’m an eager beaver, I am ready for for Dalton’s session,” she told her followers today.

“It’s not until 12, but guys do join in.”

“He is an amazing personal trainer and I trained with him online last week and it worked really well so I think you’re going to love it.”

The star promises that fans will get a 30 minute live exercise class from the all-star trainer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalton Wong (@dalton_wong22) on Mar 30, 2020 at 12:56am PDT

Vogue is renowned for her commitment to fitness, and told followers to get their exercise bands read for the class.

Dalton also posted to his social media about the class.

“Join @voguewilliams and I at 12pm TODAY for a 30 min Mini Band #homeworkout on Instagram LIVE – hope to see you there!” he penned.