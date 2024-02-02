Vogue Williams gets candid about having a fourth child with husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams has gotten candid about having a fourth child with her husband Spencer Matthews.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, already share three children together – Theodore, 5, Gigi, 3, and one-year-old Otto.

Speaking on their Spencer & Vogue podcast, Vogue confessed: “Guys, Spenny and I have been having deep chats about baby four and I don’t think we’re going to do it anymore.”

However, Spencer quipped back: “Actually, I can almost guarantee that we will.”

“Because, I’m sorry to make you sound like you’re not of sound mind but you are a ridiculous yo-yo when it comes to this.”

The mother-of-three responded: “No, I just feel like I’m able to give our three children, currently, really good attention.

“They are all able to do extra activities outside of nursery and stuff and I just think if there was a fourth I would really struggle with that.”

Spencer then brought up the fact that their eldest child Theodore would be starting school soon.

He explained: “Like we won’t have to do anything, but just send him off places and he does it all himself.”

But Vogue replied: “I don’t know, he’s only five, I think you’re a fair bit away from that.”

It comes after the couple recently jetted off on their first child-free holiday together since becoming parents-of-three.

The pair went to the French Alps for a lavish ski holiday, and shared snaps from their trip on social media.