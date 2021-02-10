Vogue Williams denies she’s pregnant – after Spencer Matthews admits she’s been ‘crying all the time’

The couple are already parents to two children

Vogue Williams has told fans she’s “not pregnant”, after her husband Spencer Matthews pointed out how emotional she’s been lately.

Although the couple are planning on having another baby, the TV presenter isn’t expecting just yet.

Speaking on their podcast Spencer & Vogue, the former Made In Chelsea star said: “I think you’re pregnant.”

“You keep crying all the time. And then was a little mood swing this morning…”

Spencer then joked: “I think your pregnant! What should we call our third child?”

Vogue then clarified: “I’m not pregnant by the way.”

The mother-of-two explained that she had been crying the night before because they were watching an emotional TV show.

Vogue said: “The dad’s dying. And it makes me feel really sad for the dad because we know how I feel about death.”

Vogue and Spencer tied the knot back in 2018, and the couple share two children – Theodore, 2, and Gigi, six months.