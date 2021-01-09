Vogue Williams defends trip to St Barts during strict UK lockdown

The Irish TV presenter said she was away for work

Vogue Williams has insisted she was in St. Barts for work, after photos surfaced of the Dublin presenter on the beach with her family.

Mail Online had published photos of the TV star on the paradise island with her husband Spencer Matthews, whose family own the plush Eden Rock Hotel out there.

The mum-of-two was accused of “flouting” strict UK government rules by flying there, but has now said her reason for travelling was work.

“I have not broke the government guidelines since rules and guidance came into effect last March,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

“I also had COVID tests to ensure I travelled safely and I adhered to all safety guidelines recommended,” she continued.

“It’s not ideal to be away working during these times but it had been booked in since last year,” she ended the statement.

Since a new strain of coronavirus was found in the UK, government have moved to tier 4, where their guidelines include only travelling for essential reasons, which includes to work.

According to the Daily Mail Vogue was already away when the latest lockdown were announced by Boris Johnson.