Vogue Williams defends Khloe Kardashian amid photoshop scandal

Vogue Williams has defended Khloe Kardashian amid her recent photoshop scandal.

An alleged unauthorized and unedited bikini snap of the KUWTK star went viral over the weekend, with the Kardashian team reportedly working to remove the “private” photo.

Taking to Instagram, Irish presenter Vogue slammed those who were criticising the unedited snap, writing: “I have seen so much crap surrounding this picture of Khloe Kardashian today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

“Once again discussing a woman’s body and looks. It’s honestly made me feel so angry. I only spoke of this the other day… If she wants to post edited pictures she can, it’s nobody else’s business and nobody else should care either.”

“She certainly doesn’t deserve the amount of abuse she’s enduring over a photograph, it’s disgusting. I’ve seen countless bullying click bait headlines followed by more abusive comments.”

“If you’re putting negativity out into the world it’s what’s coming straight back at you. Be kind. Be positive. Be happy. ❤️,” Vogue added.

The news comes after Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian’s KKW Brands, released a statement regarding the viral photo.

She told Page Six: “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant.”

“Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Khloe has opened up about editing her photos in the past, telling Chelsea Handler on her Netflix docuseries in 2016: “Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It’s life-changing. It’s the only way to live.”

“It’s not real, you are presenting to the world what you want them to believe you are. It’s amazing. I think our society nowadays is so caught up on getting validation from the social world that no one really knows, so they post these things.”