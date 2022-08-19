Vogue Williams calls out Joanne McNally for getting her ‘blacklisted’ by a brand

Vogue Williams has called out her podcast co-host Joanne McNally for getting her “blacklisted” by a brand.

The TV presenter has revealed the company in question don’t want to work with her anymore, after Joanne “slagged them off” on a previous episode.

Speaking on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue said the brand “got really offended” by Joanne’s comments.

The mum-of-three explained: “My manager rang me yesterday and she was like ‘Did you slag off this brand?’ and I said ‘Of course not. I love working with them.'”

“I was waiting for them to get back to me because they wanted to do some more work with me.”

“Turns out they no longer want to work with me. I’m now blacklisted.”

Vogue said the company listened to one of their podcast episodes, in which they claimed Joanne was “slagging” them off.

The 36-year-old explained: “The brand said ‘Is she aware that the host was slagging off the brand?'”

“And I said ‘Well she wasn’t really slagging off the brand, she was kind of slagging off me and my child.’ And they got really offended, they don’t want to work with me anymore.”

Vogue joked she was going to send Joanne “a bill”, as she was going to miss out on work as a result of her comments.

The comedian replied: “I reserve the right to slag them off!”