Vogue Williams announces the birth of her third child

Vogue Williams has announced the birth of her third child.

The Irish presenter gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on Monday, and took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share the exciting news.

Alongside a photo of her eldest children Theodore and Gigi holding their baby brother, Vogue wrote: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening.”

“Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family ❤️” she added.

Her husband Spencer Matthews also shared a sweet family of Theodore and Gigi doting on their baby bro, and wrote: “And then there were three… ❤️”

Vogue has asked her close pal and My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host Joanne McNally to be her newborn’s godmother.