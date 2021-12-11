Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews share their excitement after purchasing their third home

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have revealed they’ve purchased their third home together.

The couple, who are currently expecting their third child together, already own properties in London and Howth in Dublin, where Vogue grew up.

Speaking on the latest episode of their podcast Spencer & Vogue, the former Made In Chelsea said: “For you listeners out there we have completed in Jersey. We now have a piece of property in Jersey.”

Spencer continued: “Another string to the bow… I’m over here at the minute just having a bunch of conversations with lovely people in Jersey.”

“The house is empty all the old furniture is gone the opportunity is endless I legitimately love it.”

The couple were recording the podcast over Zoom, and Spencer admitted he was missing Vogue and their two kids, Theodore and Gigi.

“The worst thing about it is you’re not here my love and I love you so much and the kiddies,” he said.

“And I’m walking around and there’s all this kind of excitement in my heart that we’ll have both London and Howth and this place as well now.”

“I’m envisioning a bit of croquet on the lawn and Theodore jumping in and out and just really loving it and I’m just here on my own well my mum’s here who is wonderful.”

After Vogue said, “Jersey is more your thing,” Spencer replied, “Well it’s obviously for you as well darling, our family.”

“So obviously it’ll be nice when we get the place together to have each other, I don’t see myself coming to Jersey on my own.”

“So I hope you love it because it is incredibly beautiful and I think the kids will love it.”

Vogue also revealed they’re travelling back to Ireland for Christmas next week.

The TV presenter is hosting her family for Christmas this year, and recently showed off the stunning decorations at her home in Howth.

