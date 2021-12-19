Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal the sex of their third child

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have revealed the sex of their third child.

The couple are already parents to a three-year-old son named Theodore and 17-month-old daughter named Gigi.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine ahead of their family’s new arrival, Spencer said: “We’re having a little boy!”

Vogue, who is due to give birth in Spring, added: “My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: ‘A brother! I don’t want a sister, I already have a sister.’ So he’s delighted.”

The Irish presenter also opened up about her family’s plans to spend Christmas in Ireland this year, telling the publication: “We’re hosting Christmas – we’re hoping it will be a full house, provided Covid guidelines don’t change at the last minute.”

“There’s a lot to do when you’re having a lot of people over. I did the drinks run yesterday – of course none of it’s for me – and the turkey is ordered. Spenny’s going to cook on the day. It’s going to be lovely.”