Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal the ‘origin’ of divorce rumours as they address split speculation

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have addressed rumours about them getting divorced in a candid new interview.

Earlier this year, the couple were forced to shut down speculation they had split, after people started questioning why Spencer left their joint podcast.

During an interview with the Irish Independent, Spencer shared: “The origin of the divorce rumour was when I left the podcast.”

“[A newspaper] ran a story with no reference to anything, and then that just took wings. It became, ‘the couple who are going through a turbulent time’.”

Vogue interjected: “The only thing annoying is, and it happens rarely, if one of your friends asks you [if it’s true].

“It’s like, ‘come on, you know’. But it’s so silly. And at that time [the rumours surfaced], we were in the process of making quite a big life decision together about a few things, and we were like, ‘Where is that coming from?’”

Vogue now hosts the podcast with her sister Amber, titled Vogue & Amber, as well as her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with Joanne McNally.

The presenter’s candid podcast confessions are often picked up in the press, and generate a lot of headlines.

“I actually said that to someone the other day,” Spencer said. “I was like, ‘I’m pretty sure that My Therapist Ghosted Me is single-handedly responsible for all of my Daily Mail headlines.

“I’ll google myself sometimes to see if anything mad has come off her podcast, and literally, there’s like seven headlines that are raging in temperament. I’ll screenshot it, send it to her PR and be like, ‘Can you control her?’”

Vogue added: “I always say to Joanne and to Amber, I’d rather not censor myself and, look, if things get picked up, it gets picked up. There’s no point in trying to… otherwise you’re just stilting the podcast.”

“I turned off my Google Alerts so I don’t have them anymore,” she continued. “Some things are so silly that I am surprised. And then you read the comments and everyone’s ‘Who gives a shit [about this]?’. I’m like, ‘Yeah, who does give a shit?’”

When asked if they are ever affected by the online commentary about them, she said: “We live in a society where people can say anything and it can be seen as the truth.

“You see the stuff that happened with Tattle Life, that was absolutely crazy. There were people on there leaving influencers’ floor plans, where their kids went to school, calling social services on people.

“It’s gone completely insane and I just keep my head out of it. You know your own truth and you know what’s happening in your own life, what’s true and what’s not true.”

“I don’t like being on social media,” Spencer added. “I don’t want my kids being on social media until they’re a certain age.

“I think it’s a really dangerous place. It’s almost directly responsible for the demise of people’s mental health. I don’t even like myself when I’m on it for five minutes.”

Speaking about their decision to end their joint podcast, Vogue explained: “I just think that we both wanted to do different things.

“The things I find entertaining and fun, Spenny doesn’t find entertaining and fun. I like to be more light-hearted and I do that with my sister now and we have a really good laugh together. It just wasn’t Spenny’s vibe anymore, and it wasn’t for a long time.”

“When we stopped doing it, I was all ‘it was nice to work together’, but at the same time, it wasn’t really nice to work together because he wasn’t really enjoying it. I was probably doing more of the work, and I knew what he wanted to do.

“So when he decided to leave, I wasn’t surprised, and I was actually delighted that he wanted to go ahead and do Untapped. There was never an argument, and look, we will probably work together again…”

“And that would be very welcome,” Spencer interjected. “You know, Vogue and I had done a television show together [E4’s Spencer, Vogue & Baby Too, which began airing in January 2019] which we really enjoyed and loved filming, and that came to an end.”

“But that’s something I wouldn’t love to explore again with Spenny – that’s just not where our life is,” Vogue confessed.

“I just think, we had a great time on the podcast, but I’m glad we’re not doing it anymore. Amber does it now, and she’s great.”

“I miss recording with Vogue, but we’re married, we have three kids together, we live together,” Spencer added.

“It felt like a lot from time to time, but it’s no reflection on the show. The show was great. I just felt like doing something else.”