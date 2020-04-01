Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ reality show has reportedly been cancelled

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ E4 reality show has reportedly been cancelled.

The couple gave viewers an insight into their personal life as they welcomed their son Theodore in the first season, which was titled ‘Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too’.

Then in the second season, the series followed Vogue and Spencer as they planned their ‘second’ wedding.

Although the show received a lot of praise on social media, it looks like the series won’t return for a third season on E4.

An insider told The Sun: “There was talk about following their journey into becoming parents for a second time after Vogue announced her pregnancy earlier this March, but it all just fell through.”

“There was a suggestion the show could move to another channel, but it’s still very much up in the air.”

The source also said Spencer and Vogue would “love to get back in front of the camera” and are “open to offers when all of this blows over.”

In response to The Sun’s story, an E4 spokesman said: “We’ve loved following Spencer and Vogue from the beginning as they welcomed baby Theodore, right through to finally celebrating with the wedding ceremony of their dreams, and we look forward to working with them on other projects in the future.”