Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews confirm their baby’s due date

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have confirmed their baby’s due date.

The Irish presenter and the former Made In Chelsea star announced last month that they are expecting baby number three together.

In the latest episode of their Spencer & Vogue podcast, Spencer revealed his wife is due to give birth in April 2022.

During the podcast, Vogue said: “I’ve done two [baby scans] on my own, you haven’t even seen the baby yet.”

Spencer replied: “Well, it’s in your tummy I’ve a while to wait before I can see the baby – April. Scans all look the same.”

Vogue added: “I saw the baby and it looked very active. T was quite chilled and subdued, this baby is like a little bean bouncing all over the place.”

The couple are already parents to a son named Theodore and a daughter named Gigi.

Announcing her pregnancy news last month, Vogue said: “Baby number three on the way!!!”

“This has been a lot harder to hide third time around, I feel like I’ve had a bump since the first month ☺️.”

