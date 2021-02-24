The couple were answering assumptions about them on their podcast

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews candidly open up about their sex life

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have candidly opened up about their sex life.

Speaking on the latest episode of their Spencer & Vogue podcast, the couple insisted they have more sex than a lot their friends who don’t have children.

The TV presenter and the former Made In Chelsea star are parents to two kids – Theodore, 2, and six-month-old Gigi.

Before recording the episode, Vogue asked her Instagram followers to share their assumptions about her and Spencer.

The couple then shared some of the assumptions on the podcast, and confirmed whether they were accurate.

After one fan suggested they “have lots of sexy time”, Spencer replied: “Yeah standard, about as much as a married couple with two kids could have, I’d say.”

Vogue, 35, then admitted they’re “pretty good” at finding time to be together.

Spencer continued: “Ah yeah, we have sex more than lots of our friends that don’t have kids.”

“How do we do it? Just ask. Like if I say like, ‘babe would you like a little bit of afternoon delight’, you’d be like, ‘f*****g damn right let’s go. Pogo me up,'” he joked.

Vogue then shut down any more bedroom assumptions, as she reminded Spencer that her mother listens to the podcast.