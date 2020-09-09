Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews ask Made In Chelsea star to be their daughter’s godfather

The couple welcomed their second child back in July

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews ask Made In Chelsea star to be...

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have asked Jamie Laing to be their daughter Gigi’s godfather.

The couple welcomed their second child back in July, and have since asked Jamie to be one of their daughter’s godparents.

Jamie revealed the news on Instagram, by sharing a photo of him holding Gigi.

He captioned the post: “My first picture ever taken with my gorgeous, beautiful God Daughter Gigi Margaux Matthews… 💛”

Jamie is a longtime friend of Spencer’s, and they previously starred in E4’s Made In Chelsea together.

The reality star even ‘married’ Spencer and Vogue at their second wedding in London last year.

Aside from appearing on Made In Chelsea, Jamie has joined the cast of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – after he was forced to pull out of the competition last year due to an injury.

