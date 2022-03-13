Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally share plans to go on tour together next year

Ad
Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have shared their plans to go on tour together next year.

The close pals appeared on The Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday night, where they spoke about their popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

Joanne said: “We’re supposed to be going on tour with the podcast next year.”

The comedian also said: “I think I did well out of lockdown really, as in before lockdown I was just gigging, I wasn’t doing podcasts, so I was only recruiting people through gigs, which is very time consuming.”

“So then when the lockdown started, I had to pivot into something else and then we did the podcast.”

Taking to Twitter to react to Joanne and Vogue’s interview, one viewer wrote: “Love Joanne McNally, she’s doing brilliantly and the podcast with Vogue is hilarious. Great to see them on the #TommyTiernanShow.”

Another tweeted: “I love Joanne & Vogue.. their podcast is brilliant #mytherapistghostedme #TommyTiernanShow.”

