Vogue Williams admits she wonders if she’ll ever get back to Ireland – after cancelling trip home

The Dublin native is living in London with her husband Spencer Matthews and their two children

Vogue Williams admits she wonders if she’ll ever get back to Ireland...

Vogue Williams has admitted she wonders if she’ll ever get back to Ireland, after cancelling another trip home.

The TV presenter is currently living in London with her husband Spencer Matthews, and their two children Theodore, 2, and four-month-old Gigi.

Earlier this week, the mother-of-two revealed she would not be coming to Ireland for Christmas, despite not being home in almost a year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday as another lockdown was announced for London, the Dublin native wrote: “Feeling so sad for those who can’t spend Christmas with family…”

“Also so sad for those with businesses having to close again. I hope everyone can still enjoy themselves whatever they do…

“I wonder if I’ll ever get back to Ireland. I was meant to be there until yesterday but had to cancel again.

“Stay positive everyone,” she added.

Speaking on their podcast Spencer & Vogue earlier this week, Vogue said: “Christmas is going to be a bit different for us…

“We were going to go to Ireland but I don’t think that we can make it back to Ireland this year, which is a bit disappointing.

“But we are going to see Spenny’s parents and have Christmas with the them in St Barth’s which is absolutely brilliant and we cannot wait to do,” she continued.

“Actually we should point out that you have to get a Covid test 72 hours before you go, and you have to get one when you get there, and you have to get one two weeks after you’ve stayed, and then you have to get one before you go home.”

“So there’s a lot of Covid tests involved, but we’re able to do that,” Vogue explained.

Spencer then said: “There’s no Covid in the Caribbean so I wouldn’t worry but we’ll do it anyway, just so that all the listeners know that we’re being very responsible indeed.”

Vogue added: “We’re going over to the Caribbean and we do have little Christmas traditions and we’re bringing them there.”

The couple purchased their first home in Ireland earlier this year, but they haven’t been able to fly to Dublin to see their new place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the 35-year-old shared photos of their new home in Howth, which she’s had renovated over the past few months.

Vogue wrote: “Seeing our house come together is so exciting! t’s taken a good few months but I have to say I had the BEST people working with me. Ronan from Newcastle Design was so brilliant.”

“The kitchen he created is epic, he also did all of my wardrobes and the boot room which I added in at the very end after seeing something similar on his Instagram.”

“I still can’t believe this house is ours, I got really lucky with the people who helped us create this and I wanted to give them a shout out.”

Sharing more photos of their house in another post, Vogue said: “I never imagined I would own my own house in my favourite place in the world, well I did but I didn’t actually think it would happen!”

“I finally got the keys in March so I haven’t actually been to see it since before that,” Vogue revealed.

“I really hope I can get home to see it in person soon, it’s the perfect place for our family to spend lots of time.”

“We may never move home full time but it’s so important for our children to have their Irish roots and you never know a bit of an Irish accent.”