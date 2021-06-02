Vogue Williams admits she ‘cried’ when she landed back in Ireland: ‘I’m finally home’

The presenter is isolating in her new home in Howth

Vogue Williams has admitted she “cried” when she landed back in Ireland for the first time since 2019.

The presenter, who is currently living in London, touched down in Dublin airport on Tuesday with her husband Spencer Matthews and their two children Gigi and Theodore.

The family are currently isolating in their stunning new home in Howth, which they purchased last year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Vogue said: “We have finally made it home to Dublin which is just amazing.”

“We had to do the PCR test and we’re currently isolating and then we’ve to get another test and we can see family.”

“I can’t wait to see my brother, my aunties and everything. It’s all very exciting. I’ve just been home organising the house so it’s not been that bad because I’ve so much stuff to do and to organise. Just seeing my new house has been amazing.”

“I cried when I landed. It’s been since 2019, I’m finally home,” she said.

Vogue revealed she would be in Ireland to film a new TV show.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Spencer & Vogue podcast, which was recorded last week, the mum-of-two said: “We’re taking a month off because we’re going to be in Ireland next week all being well.”

“I don’t really want to say that because we’ve been so close to getting home before that I’m like, ‘Maybe it won’t happen’. So we’re going to Ireland at the end of this week.”

“We will hopefully be there in my new house. I haven’t seen my sister in so long and [I haven’t seen] my aunties, my brother, my nephews my nieces in over a year and it’s very exciting.”

The 35-year-old continued: “We’re going to be in Dublin and I cannot wait. I’m actually going to be filming a new TV show over there.”

“So I’m going to say that is the peak of my week because it’s probably going to be the biggest job that I have done so far.”

“I’m really really excited to do it. I get to work with my best friend Ashley, who’s a make-up artist, Carla, one of my best friends and she does hair and Corina my stylist. It’s just going to be a nice vibe.”

Sharing her plans for her return home, Vogue said: “We’re on our way, we’re going to get a chinese, the day we get there. I’m going to get some chicken balls.”

“We’re doing the cliff walks, we’re going to get a chipper, we’re going to get a Chinese. We’re going to walk along the pier, we’re going to get Superquinn sausages.”

“We’re also going to clear out our house because there’s a few bits that we need to do there. We’re going to just have a really nice time, pretty much what we do here but we’re going to be in Howth.”