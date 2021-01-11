Vogue Williams admits her first impressions of husband Spencer Matthews ‘weren’t very pleasant’

The couple met in 2017 while appearing on Channel 4's The Jump together

Vogue Williams has admitted her first impressions of husband Spencer Matthews “weren’t very pleasant”.

The model met her reality star beau back in 2017 when they both starred in The Jump together, and went on to tie the knot the following year.

In a new episode of That’s A First podcast, Vogue revealed her first impressions of her husband were based off his Made In Chelsea persona.

The mother-of-two recalled: “What were my first thoughts on my partner? Spenny, poor Spenny. Well, I mean, my first thoughts were kind of like everyone else’s first thoughts.”

“He wasn’t the nicest on Made in Chelsea and I just kind of thought, ‘oh gosh, that guy’s on the show?’ because we were doing The Jump together.

“And my first thoughts weren’t very pleasant but they quickly changed,” the Irish presenter confessed.

“I remember leaving the first session of The Jump and calling one of my mates because one of my gay mates really fancied him.

“And I was like: ‘He’s actually so sound. I’d say he’s gonna be one of our mates.’ So actually after meeting him just for the first couple of hours I thought he’ll definitely be in our friendship group.”

Vogue admitted that she never actually watched Spencer on Made In Chelsea, but she sometimes sees the “odd thing” and feels “angry” with him.

“I have seen stuff since, my little brother shows me the odd funny thing and I find myself getting really angry with him,” she said.

“I’m like, ‘that was so mean, you’re so mean to her!’ But obviously it’s all kind of based on truths and actually when people got to know him when we did our own show, they were really shocked at the way he was.”

Vogue and Spencer share two children together, Theodore who they welcomed in September 2018 and Gigi who was born July 2020.

The news comes after Vogue defended her recent trip to St. Barts, after photos surfaced of the Dublin presenter on the beach with her family.

The model was accused of “flouting” strict UK government rules by flying there, before taking to her Instagram Stories to insist she was travelling for work.

She wrote: “I had COVID tests to ensure I travelled safely and I adhered to all safety guidelines recommended. It’s not ideal to be away working during these times but it had been booked in since last year.”

