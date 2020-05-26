Vogue Williams admits her anxiety was ‘the worst it’s ever been’ following her split from Brian McFadden

Vogue Williams admits her anxiety was ‘the worst it’s ever been’ following...

Vogue Williams has admitted her anxiety was ‘the worst it’s ever been’ following her split from Brian McFadden.

The TV presenter, who is expecting her second child with Spencer Matthews, announced her split from the former Westlife star in July 2015 – after three years of marriage.

Speaking to T2 about her battle with anxiety, Vogue said of the split: “That was probably the worst my anxiety has ever been…”

“And since then I’ve never had it as bad. Since then it’s been a work-in-progress because I started to see a therapist and I became very mindful of my training, of the way I was eating…”

“Everything shifted after I was more careful of myself. You don’t realise how fragile you can be until you’ve gone through something like that — but now I don’t get it so much because I live with Spenny.”

Vogue and Brian started dating back in 2011, and just over one year later they tied the knot in September 2012.

Less than three years after they wed, the couple confirmed their split in a shock statement on Twitter.

They wrote: “It is with sadness that Brian and I have made the tough decision to go our separate ways… We will always care about each other, remain friends and wish each other all the very best for the future.”

Vogue is now happily married to former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, and the couple share a son named Theodore.

They’re also set to welcome a baby girl in late July.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Ali and Kendra discuss Ben Foden and his wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, those rumours about Kylie Jenner and Drake, and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.