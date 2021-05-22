Vogue Williams has bad news for fans of her E4 reality show with Spencer Matthews

The programme gave viewers an insight into their personal life

Vogue Williams has bad news for fans of her E4 reality show...

Vogue Williams has revealed she would “never in a million years” do another reality show with her husband Spencer Matthews.

Back in 2018, the couple documented their lives as first time parents on their E4 reality show ‘Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too’.

The following year, they invited cameras into their home again to film ‘Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two’, which documented their second wedding party.

Although their reality show was a huge hit with viewers, Vogue has ruled out filming a third season.

Speaking at the virtual Life On Line event, the 35-year-old said: “We did that TV show together and honestly, never in a million years would I do that again.”

“When I look now, I’m like how did I do that? And with a baby.”

The mother-of-two also said their ‘Spencer & Vogue’ podcast gives people enough of an insight into their lives.

“It’s great that the video goes with the podcast because you do see those funnier moments of us together,” she said, according to the Sunday World.

“We get on really well and getting to work together is really good.”

The TV presenter also revealed she’s finally coming back to Ireland at the end of this month, after over a year away from home.

Vogue’s planned trip home is particularly exciting, as she’ll get to introduce her daughter Gigi, who was born last July, to her Irish family members.

“I am coming home, now I haven’t booked a flight, but I am definitely going home on 31st May,” she said.

“I’m going to start doing a daily countdown because it’s been so long. I’ve booked to come home so many times.”

“I was supposed to come home before Christmas, but then the rules changed literally – I packed and everything and the rules changed and I couldn’t go back. So, it’s kind of been like that.”

“Because I had Gigi [her daughter], I couldn’t travel when I was too pregnant, and then she was too young to travel, and the rules changed again, so I will make it.”

“I will eventually get home and they [her family] will meet Gigi. It’s a shame that they didn’t get to meet her when she was a newborn but it’s grand. She’s more fun now anyway.”

