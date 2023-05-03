Vogue shares sweet photo of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at the 2023 Met Gala

Vogue has shared a sweet photo of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at the 2023 Met Gala.

The pair were first romantically linked in February, when popular gossip website DeuxMoi claimed they were spotted kissing in a nightclub in LA.

They fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted on a “double date” with Kendall’s close friends Hailey and Justin Bieber., and later enjoyed a horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre.

On Monday night, Kendall stepped out at the 2023 Met Gala alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Meanwhile Bad Bunny attended the star-studded event solo.

Vogue has since shared a sweet photo of the couple as they caught up after the red carpet.

The magazine penned: “After walking the #MetGala red carpet, @badbunnypr and @kendalljenner shared a moment to reconnect before heading into the night’s festivities.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, later attended the Met Gala after party together.

The model, who sported Marc Jacobs on the red carpet, slipped into a second outfit designed by Nensi Dojaka for the bash.

The stunning design was a recreation of a 1994 Chanel spring/summer runway look.

Kendall has been single since her split from Devin Booker last year.

The former couple were first linked back in April 2020.

Meanwhile Bad Bunny reportedly split from model Gabriela Berlingeri at the end of last year.