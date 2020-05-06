Vogue apologises to Jessica Simpson – after she accused them of ‘body shaming’ her in Met Gala article

She slammed the article as "inaccurate" and "nauseating"

Jessica Simpson has accused a former Vogue editor of ‘body shaming’ her in a recent article.

The magazine’s former Digital Creative Director, Sally Singer, wrote an article about the Met Gala last weekend – in wake of the event being cancelled this year due to Covid-19.

In the piece, Sally recalled past Met Galas, including the time Jessica attended with her former boyfriend John Mayer back in 2007.

“One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet…,” she wrote.

Jessica Simpson being body shamed by a vogue reporter in 2020 for her 2007 met gala look is baffling. Like, I’m sorry she has boobs?? This look was and is amazing. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xHRPVDXu5H — ☆☆☆ em ☆☆☆ (@143itsemily) May 6, 2020

“…And then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them.”

“And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table … and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on,'” Sally wrote.

Jessica was infuriated by the article, and slammed it as “inaccurate” and “nauseating” in an angry post on social media.

Posting an old photo of Sophie Loran giving Jayne Mansfield a dirty look, she wrote: “Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger.”

“But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life.”

“To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating,” she added.

After being made aware of Jessica’s comments, Vogue later offered an apology.

Spokesperson Jill Weiskopf told USA Today: “We are sorry that Jessica felt body-shamed by the anecdote in our Met piece. That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it.”

