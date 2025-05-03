Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer clarifies ‘misinterpreted’ comments about her death

The lawyer of the late Virginia Giuffre, Karrie Louden, has clarified some “misinterpreted” comments surrounding the death of her client last week.

Virginia was one of the late Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers and had also filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew for alleged sexual abuse

It was revealed that Virginia died by suicide in Western Australia, where she had been residing for several years.

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” her family said in a statement.

“Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”

Speaking with The Sun following Virginia’s death, Karrie said: “When I got the phone call, I was like, ‘Are you joking?’ Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering.”

She argued that while the 41-year-old was “in a lot of pain” in the recent years of her life, she had been “looking forward to things in the future.”

The attorney also added: “There’s suicide and then there’s misadventure.”

Days after Karrie was quoted saying that “there’s misadventure” surrounding the 41-year-old’s death, she has now clarified her remarks and explained that she did not mean to spread doubt.

In a statement for People, she said: “I would like to set the record straight as things I said have been misinterpreted.”

She shared that she does not believe Virginia’s death was “suspicious in any way.”

“The Coroner will determine in due course the cause of death and that will be established based on the evidence. The police are only able to release limited information to non-family members as is their standard procedure.”

She also stated that she is not “critical of the police” and they “are already conducting an investigation and will no doubt provide all of their evidence to the Coroner.”

Last week, Western Australia state police confirmed that they received a report that a woman, whom they did not name, died at a residence in Neergabby, on the outskirts of Perth.

In a Facebook post now shared by Virginia’s brother, Danny Wilson, and sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, they said: “We were going through journal entries that Virginia had written over the years…”

They then “stumbled upon this quote and thought it was a beautiful moment to share with you all.”

The post included a photo of Virginia’s handwritten note, which read: “Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn and stand together to fight for the future of victims. Is protesting the answer? I don’t know. But we’ve got to start somewhere.”

At the beginning of last month, Virginia was left in “serious condition” following a car crash.

According to a statement for the BCC from her family, she was left “banged up and bruised” when a school bus collided with the car she was in.

“The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later,” the statement continued.

“Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home. Virginia’s condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital.”

The American-Australian campaigner then went on to share a photo of herself following the incident, severely bruised with a black eye.

She wrote in the caption: “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.”

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day.”

Virginia had recently been living with her children and husband Robert in North Perth, Australia – however, recent reports suggest the couple have split after 22 years of marriage.

In 2021, Virginia took legal action against Prince Andrew for alleged sexual abuse against her when she was 17.

A year later, she reached an out-of-court settlement with the British royal for an undisclosed amount.

Andrew later paid the settlement and attorneys for both sides filed a stipulation for the lawsuit to be ultimately dismissed.

According to court documents from the time: “Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.