Virgin Media respond to rumours The Big Deal has been axed after one season

Virgin Media has responded to rumours that The Big Deal has been axed after just one season.

The show saw a variety of acts, from musicians and magicians to comedians and dancers, perform in front of a star-studded panel of judges, made up of Boy George, Jedward, Aston Merrygold, Deirdre O’Kane and Lyra.

After each act, the performers were offered a deal: to accept a cash buyout and leave the competition with a sum of money — or to reject the offer and hope they’ve impressed the judges enough to progress through to the grand final and the chance to win a life-changing prize pot.

The first season of the show, presented by Vogue Williams, premiered last autumm.

Only 177,900 live TV viewers tuned in to the first episode, and the figures decreased each week.

A source told The Irish Star that it would be “surprising” if the show returned for a second series and that talent competitions just aren’t “exciting” enough to draw in viewers.

However, a Virgin Media Television spokesperson has since told EVOKE: “There is absolutely no truth to this story. As no decision has been made.”

Aerial pole dancer Lisette Krol was announced the winner of the show last year.

The Big Deal was originally a Saturday night show, but it moved over to the Sunday night slot after a drop in viewers.