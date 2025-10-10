Virgin bosses ‘furious’ over Kieran Cuddihy’s sudden move to RTÉ

Virgin Media bosses are reportedly “beyond furious” over Kieran Cuddihy’s sudden move to RTÉ.

According to Extra.ie, management at Virgin Media Television are less than impressed over the news that Kieran is the brand new host of Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1.

The broadcaster joined VMTV as the new presenter of The Tonight Show back in February, following the departure of Claire Brock and Ciara Doherty.

“Virgin are furious,” a station source said. “In fact they’re apoplectic. Shell-shocked. Insert any adjective you like to describe p****d right off over the entire situation.”

Virgin were also relying on Kieran to front their presidential election coverage.

“Virgin had hung their ‘current affairs hat’ on Kieran. Now they’re left scrambling to find a new host for The Tonight Show,” the insider continued.

“It was a bit of a coup that they landed the first debate, beating RTE to the punch. While it’s debatable how many viewers really cared about the debate the fact they landed it over RTE was seen as a win.”

“So they had really invested heavily in terms of brand recognition and current affairs clout in Kieran, and now he’s heading off to RTE. So it’s fair to say Virgin are furious.”

The Newstalk star is set to open up about his sudden move to RTÉ on The Late Late Show on Friday night, as he was added to the lineup last minute today.

Goss.ie has contacted Virgin Media for a comment.