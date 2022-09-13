Viral video shows awkward moment Meghan Markle was snubbed by royal fan outside Windsor Castle

A video has gone viral on social media, showing the awkward moment Meghan Markle was snubbed by a royal fan outside Windsor Castle.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when the Prince and Princess of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join them for a walkabout outside the castle.

Stepping out in public together for the first time in over two years, the foursome greeted members of the public who turned out to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last Thursday.

While Meghan received a warm reception from most of the people in the crowd, one woman blatantly snubbed her as she made her way down the line of royal fans.

The mother-of-two was shaking people’s hands when a woman at the front of the crowd looked away from Meghan, and refused to extend her hand.

The Duchess quickly moved past the individual, who was then seen smirking at her friend over the awkward interaction.

My point exactly cause look at how they are treating her https://t.co/UL3LmJzboO pic.twitter.com/blbQsAtJpE — The Year of Me 🪬 (@iamshakeena) September 11, 2022

Thankfully, Meghan was welcomed with open arms by other people in the crowd.

In another viral video, the former Suits star shared a sweet moment with a 14-year-old fan.

After exchanging some words with Meghan, the royal fan asked the Duchess for a hug, and Meghan replied, “Of course!” before embracing her warmly.

TikTok user @izzychar97 shared a video of the encounter, and praised the 41-year-old for being so kind to her friend.

She wrote: “Harry and Meghan were both absolutely lovely! Here is the hug that everyone is talking about. It was so beautiful to witness and she is such a beautiful woman inside and out. We love you Meghan.”

One fan commented on the now-viral video: “Thank you for posting such a sweet moment. I’m glad you both were there to surround her with positivity. She really needed it ♥️.”

Another wrote: “What a beautiful moment. I stand with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. She’s beautiful and so kind.”