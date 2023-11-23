Violent riots in Dublin condemned on social media as city centre shuts down

Violent riots in Dublin’s city centre have been condemned on social media, amid growing unrest in the Irish capital.

Protests broke out near Parnell Square this afternoon, following a knife attack on a woman and children in the area.

In shocking scenes shared online, a Dublin Bus was set on fire as well as a Luas tram.

A Dublin Bus has been set on fire as unrest grows after a knife attack on a woman and children in Dublin City Centre | Read more: https://t.co/wF0IVM2ijC pic.twitter.com/Y9xta7OFES — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 23, 2023

A number of Gardai have been attacked during the unrest, and looting has broken out in the capital.

Videos of shops on Mary Street, including Arnotts and Foot Locker, being broken into have been circulating on social media.

It’s understood staffers have also been trapped in shops in the area.

Looting Henry St Footlocker & Lifestyle Sports. Gardaí in riot gear just left the area minutes earlier.#DublinRiots pic.twitter.com/nZSukCtVQQ — Séamus Kearney (@SeamusjKearney) November 23, 2023

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has described the protests as “disgraceful”, and said a “hooligan faction driven by far right ideology” had contributed to the unrest.

Amid the ongoing riots, a host of well-known faces have taken to social media to condemn the violent attacks – including John Kavanagh, Liam Cunningham, Panti Bliss, James Kavanagh, and Emma Waldron.

Let’s be honest. These vermin don’t care what happened today. They’re always just looking for a reason to destroy. Have never contributed anything to society. Send in the army, clean them out. https://t.co/6OYz5d0x5D — Coach JK (@John_Kavanagh) November 23, 2023

Gangs of Irish men causing mayhem, setting the city on fire and putting lives at risk 😵‍💫 https://t.co/oCZE8qyfk1 — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) November 23, 2023

Not my city 💔 https://t.co/ioxyweR0xq — Amanda Brunker (@AmandaJBrunker) November 23, 2023

people rioting & destroying dublin should be identified & refused social welfare if you’ve a problem, protest, vote, organize & influence rioting is for weak opportunist thugs with no respect for what our people have built years of soft policing fostered this entitlement — Emma Waldron Chen (@EmmaBWaldron) November 23, 2023

Are we getting the message about the far right in Ireland yet? — liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) November 23, 2023

I live in Dublin 1, but glad I’m in Mayo tonight. Can’t believe the scenes I’m seeing on here. Appalling — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) November 23, 2023

Scenes I never thought I would witness in Dublin and Ireland. Parnell Street in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/k07sP9WNza — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) November 23, 2023

Speaking at Mountjoy Garda Station tonight, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said some people were using the protests “for their own ends”.

“We ask people to act responsibly, not to listen to misinformation and rumour that’s circulating on social media.

“The facts are being established but the facts are still not clear and a lot of the rumour and innuendo is being spread for malevolent purposes.

“Those scenes are disgraceful. I wish people would calm down, go home and allow us actually conduct our duties and investigations.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris responds to violent scenes in Dublin tonight#VMNews pic.twitter.com/KVz9SHKPlj — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) November 23, 2023

“This is is one part, people using this tragic tragic event, which is under investigation by the proper authorities, that is An Garda Siochana.

“They’re using it for their own ends. And there is frankly a hooligan faction, who are only interested in causing damage and mayhem in the city centre and they are using the opportunity for that aswell.”

The Garda Press Office have said that gardaí are trying to control “a live and active situation”.

All shops in the area have been shut down, with many staff now trapped in their places of work.

The Public Order Unit have been deployed to the city centre, and the press office have said they are working “to try and keep everyone safe”.

Dublin Bus service and Luas service have also been shut down.

Frontline Gardaí backed up by Public Order Units are deployed in large numbers in Dublin City Centre. Gardaí are advising members of the public to avoid the North City Centre at this time. pic.twitter.com/eQ4XblXy5O — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 23, 2023