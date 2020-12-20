Viola Davis recalls the moment she found out about Chadwick Boseman’s death: ‘I broke down’

The actress starred alongside the late star in his final film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Viola Davis has recalled the moment she found out about Chadwick Boseman’s death.

The actress starred alongside the late star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which would become his final ever film before his untimely death.

The Black Panther star sadly passed away at the age of 43 on August 28, following a private battle with colon cancer, sending shock waves across the globe.

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Viola, 55, admitted: “I broke down when I heard he passed.”

“Lord knows we all would’ve wanted him to live another 50 years. We all want longevity. But I can’t see his life tragically at all…

“Because I felt like he was always living in the moment, squeezing out every bit of life. What it makes me think is, it’s not the quantity, it’s the quality.

“What I hold onto with Chad is that he lived his life his way,” she added. “I would say his professional life as absolutely paralleled his personal life, that’s my guess, in terms of how he lived with the utmost integrity.”