Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson set to film Wedding Crashers sequel this summer

The original film came out in 2005

Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson are set to film the sequel to their hit film, Wedding Crashers, this summer.

In the original movie, the actors played two divorce mediators and best friends who gatecrash weddings in an attempt to meet and seduce women.

According to Production Weekly, the new film will be called Wedding Crashers 2, and is being produced by HBO Max.

Filming will reportedly kick off in Puerto Rico this August, and Vince and Owen will be joined by their original co-stars Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams.

It’s not yet known if Will Ferrell, Bradley Cooper, Christopher Walken and Jane Seymour will return for the sequel.

The news comes just months after Vince confirmed they were “in talks” for a sequel to the popular flick.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in December, the actor said: “Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie.”

“So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.”