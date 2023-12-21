Vin Diesel accused of alleged sexual battery by former assistant

Vin Diesel has been accused of alleged sexual battery by a former assistant of his.

The actor, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, is best known for starring as Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise.

A new report has revealed that his former assistant filed a lawsuit against the star, in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The suit alleged that the Fast & Furious star sexually battered her while she was working for him in 2010, during the filming of Fast Five.

The lawsuit obtained by Vanity Fair, names his former assistant as Asta Jonasson.

The lawsuit alleged that in September 2010, Ms. Jonasson was asked to wait in Vin Diesel’s suite at the St. Regis hotel while he entertained hostesses he had brought back from a club.

Once the other women were gone, the lawsuit claimed that the actor allegedly “grabbed Ms. Jonasson’s wrists, one with each of his hands, and pulled her onto the bed.”

She asked him to stop, escaped his grasp, and waited by the front door of the suite for him to leave.

The lawsuit then alleged that he again approached Ms. Jonasson and began to grope her breasts and kiss her chest, despite her pleas to stop.

“Ms. Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security,” the suit continued.

“But this hope died when Vin Diesel dropped to his knees, pushed Ms. Jonasson’s dress up toward her waist, and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff’s sister Samantha Vincent, alleged that hours after the incident took place, Ms. Jonasson was called to terminate her employment after less than two weeks on the job.

“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful—Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults,” the lawsuit alleged.

It also claimed that Ms. Jonasson’s “self-esteem was demolished, and she questioned her own skills and whether a successful career would require her to trade her body for advancement.”

On top of sexual battery, the lawsuit claimed discrimination on the bases of sex/gender, intentional infliction of emotional distress, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, and retaliation.

It also accused the 56-year-old actor and his production of an attempted cover-up and states that Ms. Jonasson “has suffered and continues to suffer humiliation, emotional distress, and mental and physical pain and anguish.”

According to the lawsuit, having signed a nondisclosure agreement when she took the position, Ms. Jonasson maintained her silence over the ensuing years.

The suit claimed that she was able to file the claims thanks to the Speak Out Act, which prevents the enforcement of nondisclosure agreements in instances of sexual assault and harassment, and California’s AB2777, which temporarily waives statutes of limitations for sexual abuse allegations occurring in 2009 or later.