Villa left SHOOK as one boy brands Claudia ‘least trustworthy’ in Love Island teaser

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the villa will take part in a new challenge called Knowing Me, Knowing You.

Olivia receives a text, which reads: “Islanders, it’s time to find out how well you really know your other half in today’s couples challenge, “Knowing Me, Knowing You!’ #KnowItOrBlowIt #ProofIsInThePudding”

As the only single Islander, Shaq plays the role of host as the couples test their knowledge of each other.

Shaq’s questions include whether the couples their partner’s middle name and their biggest turn ons.

The girls are also asked to name their partner’s favourite sex position.

Joking about Martin and Tanya trying to match answers, Shaq laughingly says: “If you know this….”

Shaq also asks the girls: “Which Islander does your partner think is least genuine in the Villa?”

Meanwhile, Kai justifies his choice when he chooses Claudia as the “least trustworthy” girl in the villa.

Elsewhere, Jessie notices that only one boy backs her and Will as the most compatible couple.

The girls are also asked: “Which Islander of the opposite sex would your boy couple up with if he wasn’t with you?”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

