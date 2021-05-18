Viewers spot Claire Byrne’s doppelgänger at the Eurovision Song Contest

The first semi-final took place on Tuesday night

Viewers have spotted Claire Byrne’s doppelgänger at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The first semi-final took place on Tuesday night, with Ireland’s entry Lesley Roy missing out on a spot in Saturday night’s grand finale after performing the song ‘Maps’.

While watching the show, some viewers pointed out a striking similarity between host Chantal Janzen and popular Irish presenter Claire Byrne.

#Eurovision host is Dutch Claire Byrne 👩‍🦳, no? — Tabitha BourkeCooney (@notoriousTBC) May 18, 2021

Claire Byrne Live is doing an item about being at a live gigs for as usual Claire is going all the way. pic.twitter.com/x4aBEoFJWd — Shirley Temple Bar (@shirleybar) May 18, 2021

She does look like #Eurovision Claire Byrne. Right? https://t.co/rCSCdRpLnh — Shirley Temple Bar (@shirleybar) May 18, 2021

Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine made it through to the grand finale.

On Thursday, May 18, the second semi-final will take place, with 18 countries performing on the night.

Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Moldova, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Portugal, Switzerland will take to the stage in the hopes of getting through to the final.

Thursday’s semi-final and Saturday’s grand finale will air at 8pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.