Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Viewers spot awkward moment between Zendaya and Paul Mescal at the SAG Awards

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Viewers spotted an awkward moment between Zendaya and Paul Mescal at the SAG Awards on Sunday night.

The Irish actor guest presented an award with the Euphoria actress at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles, which was won by Jessica Chastain.

As they walked on stage together, Paul appeared to hold out his hand to escort her up the steps, but Zendaya swerved his offer and continued walking to the stage unassisted.

@gigglygaggly hahahahahaahah #zendaya #paulmescal #sagawards ♬ original sound – meep

Viewers were amused by the awkward moment, and took to Twitter to comment on their interaction.

One person tweeted: “Paul Mescal trying to help Zendaya up the stairs and she said nah.”

Another wrote: “Not Zendaya swerving Paul Mescal’s hand.”

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us