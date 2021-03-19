The broadcaster left the show in 2019

Viewers share their delight after Mark Cagney returns to Ireland AM

Ireland AM fans were delighted to see Mark Cagney back on their screens today.

The 64-year-old appeared on the show to speak about his recent health scare, after he suffered two strokes earlier this year.

Marking the first time he’s appeared on the show since 2019, the TV presenter candidly opened up about his recovery.

📺WATCH BACK: MARK CAGNEY📺 Broadcaster Mark Cagney told us the story of his recent stroke and why he ‘feels lucky to be alive’ following the ordeal. Watch back: https://t.co/DK578gW09U #IrlAM pic.twitter.com/KqP6TaOdMQ — Ireland AM (@IrelandAMVMTV) March 19, 2021

Mark hosted Ireland AM for nearly 20 years, before he left the programme in July 2019 after Virgin Media Television bosses didn’t renew his contract.

At the time, viewers were devastated by his departure, so its safe to say fans were happy to see him back on the show today.

Reacting to his return on Twitter, some viewers called for him to come back as a permanent presenter.

Best interview with Mark Cagney – he is such a professional – still badly missed from Ireland AM. — Eithne Doyle (@EithneDoyle3) March 19, 2021

Great to see Mark Cagney back on @IrelandAMVMTV looking fabulous https://t.co/Zed3dhdsIp — Triona Fortune (@trionafortune) March 19, 2021

@IrelandAMVMTV The old team together again – great to see and hear Mark Cagney so well after his recent health scare. My husband had both but few yrs apart and came through too. #StrokeAware pic.twitter.com/zDtEtmceIX — HiberniaRoots #IrishGenealogist☘🇮🇪🌳🍃 (@hiberniaroots) March 19, 2021

You are amazing #markcagney a true pro!! Such an inspirational interview !! Come back to @IrelandAMVMTV 😘 stay well !! X — Angela Wright (@DrAngelawright) March 19, 2021