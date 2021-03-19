Home Top Story Viewers share their delight after Mark Cagney returns to Ireland AM

Viewers share their delight after Mark Cagney returns to Ireland AM

The broadcaster left the show in 2019

Kendra Becker
Ireland AM fans were delighted to see Mark Cagney back on their screens today.

The 64-year-old appeared on the show to speak about his recent health scare, after he suffered two strokes earlier this year.

Marking the first time he’s appeared on the show since 2019, the TV presenter candidly opened up about his recovery.

Mark hosted Ireland AM for nearly 20 years, before he left the programme in July 2019 after Virgin Media Television bosses didn’t renew his contract.

At the time, viewers were devastated by his departure, so its safe to say fans were happy to see him back on the show today.

Reacting to his return on Twitter, some viewers called for him to come back as a permanent presenter.

