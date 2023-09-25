Ad
Viewers react to Virgin Media’s brand new dating show Grá ar an Trá

Grá ar an Trá - Photos by Ruth Medjber
Brand-new Irish dating show Grá ar an Trá premiered on Virgin Media One on Monday night.

‘Grá ar an Trá’ sees Gráinne Seoige, James Kavanagh and Síomha Ní Ruairc run the rule over 10 singletons as they head to the Gaeltacht, brushing up on their cúpla focal while also looking for love.

Their ultimate aim? To be crowned the ‘couple with the most focail’ and walk away with a grand prize to the value of €10,000.

The show will see contestants split their time between flirting and the foclóir, idir grá agus Gaeilge.

Through fun tasks, cheeky challenges and romantic rendezvous, the couples will compete all while dusting up on their Irish.

While we’re only one episode into the new series, viewers are already “hooked” on Grá ar an Trá, and have taken to X to share their thoughts on the show:

Meet the ten singletons taking part in Grá ar an Trá:

Andrew Jackson

Saoirse Eireann Ní Chuilleagáin

Dónal Breathnach

Michelle McGrath

Ciara McMenamy

Femi Bankole

Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin

Laura Pakenham

Loman Jinks

Megan O’Regan Byrne

