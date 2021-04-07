Viewers react to Síle Seoige’s emotional documentary about miscarriage

The programme explored the pain and stigma around pregnancy loss

Viewers were in tears watching Síle Seoige’s emotional documentary about miscarriage on TG4 tonight.

Síle Seoige: Deireadh Tochta saw the Irish presenter speak with other women and couples who have gone through miscarriages, including Rosanna Davison.

The Galway native also bravely shared her story, after suffering two missed miscarriages between 2018 and 2019.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of her documentary release, Síle said: “I feel very proud to be part of it. It’s a really important piece of work and I think in time I’ll look back on this as one of the projects I’m most proud of.”

“It’s a very informative documentary, I think people will find it hugely healing – I certainly did. And if you haven’t gone through it, I hope that it will open your heart and help you to understand the topic a bit better.”

As expected, Síle’s documentary received a huge response on social media, as viewers branded it “powerful” and “moving”.

Absolutely bawling watching this powerful & moving documentary. Well done @SileSeoige for shining a light on this dark lonely place👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#miscarriage #deireadhtochta https://t.co/a0c9rvDmsK — Sarah Sheehan (@sarahmsheehan1) April 7, 2021

A very powerful watch from @SileSeoige here. A must watch for so many people, that may feel alone in the situation. #DeireadhTochta https://t.co/qGNPPUxD01 — David McWeeney (@ABhoysVoice) April 7, 2021

@SileSeoige and the team who have put #DeireadhTochta together for @TG4TV are doing such a wonderfully sensitive and honest job in shining a light on the sadness & silence surrounding #miscarriage in Ireland. — Gráinne Seoige (@grainne_seoige) April 7, 2021

Fantastic docu, fair play @sileseoige #DeireadhTochta out of the darkness into the light. Let’s talk…so simple yet so hard with such personal stories. — Audrey Nic Solaimh (@SolanAudrey) April 7, 2021

Well done @SileSeoige for starting a much needed conversation around fertility and miscarriages in Ireland. The stigma needs to be removed and she’s very brave to bring us on this journey #deireadhtochta #TG4 — Susie Dardis (@soosied) April 7, 2021

Miscarriage. Experienced by many but talked about by few. Go raibh míle maith agaibh #DeireadhTochta 🤍 — Doireann O’Mahony (@OMahonyDoireann) April 7, 2021

#DeireadhTochta An emotional roller coaster; so important for everyone experiencing/experienced #miscarriage and #ectopicpregnancy , to know you are not alone. Very important to acknowledge the partner/dad on the journey too. 💫💜💔 https://t.co/xUBRUwsopB — Aoife Flanagan (@WeeBoycie1) April 7, 2021

During the emotional documentary, Síle spoke to model mum Rosanna Davison about her experience with miscarriage.

The 36-year-old, who suffered 14 miscarriages over a few years, recalled the heartbreaking moment she told her husband Wes Quirke to leave her during their fertility struggle.

Rosanna said: “Wes had married me obviously because he wanted to marry me, but also because he wanted to have a family with me and I wanted to have a family with him.”

“So I questioned who I was to him as his wife and his partner. There was a point in about 2017 that I said to Wes, ‘If you want to go and find someone else to have a family with, I will totally support that’.” Ad View this post on Instagram A post shared by TG4 (@tg4tv) “I was just in such a dark place I suppose that I just thought that it was the right thing to do – to tell him to go free.” Rosanna explained: “I really believed that my body wasn’t capable of growing a baby, and I would never carry my own child, and I made peace with that.” “I don’t put everything I am as a human and as a woman on my ability to conceive and procreate.” “But I think if you’re born with the biological ability to have a baby and you can’t, it does make you question who you are to the person you love and to your partner.” After suffering 14 miscarriages over a few years, the couple decided to look into surrogacy – and welcomed their first child, Sophia, via gestational surrogate in November 2019. Months later, Rosanna and Wes experienced a fertility miracle, as the 36-year-old fell pregnant with twins during the first coronavirus lockdown. The former Miss World went on to give birth to identical twin boys, named Oscar and Hugo, in November 2020.