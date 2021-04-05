Viewers react to Netflix’s latest binge-worthy series The Bold Type

"The Bold Type is the best series I’ve watched in a long time..."

The Bold Type joined Netflix last month, and it is already proving to be a huge hit with viewers.

Set in New York City, the US series follows three millennials, Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Cat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy), working for global women’s magazine Scarlet.

The show was inspired by the life and career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan US Joanna Coles, who works as an executive producer on the series.

Four seasons dropped on Netflix last month, and viewers have been comparing the binge-worthy show to other hits such as ‘Sex and the City’, ‘Emily In Paris’ and ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

One viewer tweeted: “Obsessed with The Bold Type. Recommend everyone to use their Easter term time, chilling and binging this on Netflix!”

Another wrote: “Why has no one told me about The Bold Type before? It’s just what I needed in a series.”

A third penned: “I just started watching The Bold Type and honestly have been craving a good tv show to binge for so long. Time to live vicariously through these gals working at a New York magazine lol.”

Obsessed with The Bold Type. Recommend everyone to use their Easter term time, chilling and binging this on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/02AkB69UfR — Abigail Dickinson (@_abipaige) April 1, 2021

I’ve started The Bold Type and it’s exactly the Younger-meets-Emily in Paris-meets-SATC that I wanted it to be. I love it and hate it and will watch it all. — Meg Walters (@wordsbyMeg) March 24, 2021

I am binging The Bold Type and it’s so much better than I expected. Nice to see an incredible female boss who is in control & respected, but isn’t a soulless monster willing to throw competition under the bus to advance herself, either. — Mrs McIntosh (@MissMozDog) April 5, 2021

This new netflix series, I’m currently binge-watching, “The Bold Type”, it’s so empowering, inspiring, bold, naughty, wild, sexy! Loads of lessons, realizations as a woman, as a person. It’s funny! I would love to keep them as friends!♥️ — Claire Montesines (@ClaireAMonte) April 2, 2021

The Bold Type series on Netflix is like a mini The Devil Wears Parad meets Sex and The City 🎀 Love it ❤ — Dream Kid🤩❤ (@Sima_Ndzamela) April 4, 2021

I just started watching The Bold Type and honestly have been craving a good tv show to binge for so long. Time to live vicariously through these gals working at a New York magazine lol — charli (@charliwest_) April 1, 2021

Watched one season of The Bold Type on Netflix. Engaging series. A cross between Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada. But I feel slightly old watching it sometimes. Makes me want to go #kidthesedays — Accidental Writer (@accidentlwriter) March 24, 2021

Highly recommend The Bold Type on Netflix. Low key Devil Wears Prada vibes. — Caz Cronin (@CazCronin) March 3, 2021

Our interns at work recommended ‘The Bold Type’ on Netflix… and I AM LOVING IT 👏🏼 — Ink (ASMR scriptwriter) (@LittleInkwell) April 4, 2021

Why has no one told me about The Bold Type before? It’s just what I needed in a series 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/dTkXY3dRco — Laura Smith 🌸 (@lauramarysmith) April 5, 2021

The Bold Type is the best show I’ve ever watched and it’ll always have a special place in my heart ♥️ — Ruhi (@ruhi_hi) April 2, 2021

I love the bold type💜 thats it.. I recommend watching it — Erica Westfield (@WestfieldErica) April 1, 2021

The bold type is the best series I’ve watched in a long time — Aimee Tring (@aimeetring) March 26, 2021