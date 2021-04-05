Home Top Story Viewers react to Netflix’s latest binge-worthy series The Bold Type

Viewers react to Netflix’s latest binge-worthy series The Bold Type

"The Bold Type is the best series I’ve watched in a long time..."

Sophie Clarke
The Bold Type joined Netflix last month, and it is already proving to be a huge hit with viewers.

Set in New York City, the US series follows three millennials, Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Cat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy), working for global women’s magazine Scarlet.

The show was inspired by the life and career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan US Joanna Coles, who works as an executive producer on the series.

Four seasons dropped on Netflix last month, and viewers have been comparing the binge-worthy show to other hits such as ‘Sex and the City’, ‘Emily In Paris’ and ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

One viewer tweeted: “Obsessed with The Bold Type. Recommend everyone to use their Easter term time, chilling and binging this on Netflix!”

Another wrote: “Why has no one told me about The Bold Type before? It’s just what I needed in a series.”

A third penned: “I just started watching The Bold Type and honestly have been craving a good tv show to binge for so long. Time to live vicariously through these gals working at a New York magazine lol.”

