Viewers react to ‘most intense episode’ yet of Inside The K

There has been a huge reaction to the “most intense episode” of Inside The K yet.

The Virgin Media series following Gardai has gained huge traction over the last few weeks.

In the latest episode, Gards were seen dealing with mental health issues and suicide, in what was deemed the “most intense” episode to date, with many saying they were left overwhelmed by what they saw.

This episode of “Inside the K” is a tough watch but a necessary one. We are seeing the extreme cases here but there is a bigger picture to this. There are so many young and old people struggling throughout the country. There is no shame in asking for help 👍 #InsideTheK — Paul Cashin (@PaulCashin_) April 1, 2020

Say what you want about guards, call them what you want, but I have nothing but the highest respect for them watching tonight’s episode #insidethek — Chloë (@Clo_Quinlan) April 1, 2020

#insidethek was particularly hard to watch this evening… A grim reminder of what Gardai are dealing with every day and the lack of mental health support out there! It’s just not good enough… There is no excuse for anyone who is in vital need of services being left waiting! — KatieAmakk (@katie_makk) April 1, 2020

Did not think that episode of #insidetheK would hit me that much… Fair play to any guard who has to go to those situations and deal with that 👏👏 — Tadhg Branagan (@TadhgBranagan17) April 1, 2020

Knocked sideways by that episode of #InsideTheK 🥺

The Gardai don’t get near enough credit for some of the things they are dealing with on a daily basis due to the state of the mental resources in this country. No more evident then by the death of their own colleague. — Andy ©ronin (@Andy_Cronin96) April 1, 2020

Inside the K tonight 👏🏼 a serious issue that needs to be addressed in this country and how helpless even the garda are. My heart goes out to some of the people out there! — Darragh Ward (@Darzer) April 1, 2020