Viewers react to Love Island’s most heartbreaking recoupling yet

Fans were left devastated after tonight's show

Viewers have reacted to Love Island’s most heartbreaking recoupling yet.

During tonight’s episode, the boys returned from Casa Amor, and decided whether to stick with their current partner or couple up with one of the new girls.

As expected, Faye decided to recouple with new boy Sam, but Teddy chose to stay loyal, and returned to the main villa alone.

Faye decided to get to know Sam after a postcard from Casa Amor showed Teddy kissing one of the new girls.

However, fans have slammed the unfair postcard online, as the kiss was actually part of a game – which wasn’t made clear.

Naturally, viewers were left heartbroken for Teddy as he walked back into the villa alone during tonight’s episode.

The most dramatic moment of the episode had to be Millie and Liam’s reunion.

Despite Liam sharing a bed and kissing new girl Lillie in Casa Amor, the 21-year-old returned to the main villa to reunite with Millie.

However, viewers were left shocked when Lillie entered the villa, and exposed Liam’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

Millie was heartbroken over the revelations, and was left questioning whether Liam’s feelings were real at all.

Following tonight’s recoupling, here are the new couples in the villa:

  • Chloe & Dale
  • Hugo & Amy
  • Toby & Mary
  • Jake & Liberty
  • Kaz & Matthew
  • Tyler & Clarisse
  • Faye & Sam
  • Liam & Millie

And Teddy and Abi are single…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

