Viewers react to Love Island’s most heartbreaking recoupling yet

Viewers have reacted to Love Island’s most heartbreaking recoupling yet.

During tonight’s episode, the boys returned from Casa Amor, and decided whether to stick with their current partner or couple up with one of the new girls.

As expected, Faye decided to recouple with new boy Sam, but Teddy chose to stay loyal, and returned to the main villa alone.

Justice for Teddy. This man does not deserve to be disrespected because of that picture. This breaks my heart. 😫😫❤❤ #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/Pn13pl4XBB — Imboredaffff (@Imboredaffff1) July 30, 2021

Faye decided to get to know Sam after a postcard from Casa Amor showed Teddy kissing one of the new girls.

However, fans have slammed the unfair postcard online, as the kiss was actually part of a game – which wasn’t made clear.

Naturally, viewers were left heartbroken for Teddy as he walked back into the villa alone during tonight’s episode.

It’s actually not cute that they’ve done this to Teddy and Faye, this isn’t entertaining me at all #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 30, 2021

Teddy 💔 nah out of all the guys he deserved this the least #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 30, 2021

Wait Faye and Teddy’s situation was a setup ITS NOT FAIR #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AmwR0PPxAY — EFFIE 🖤 (@radicalefram) July 30, 2021

No guys I cannot the Teddy, I feel so bad for him #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/6JmKgDUOZD — tam💕 (@therealtami55) July 30, 2021

If Teddy and Faye don’t reconcile…. Ofcom will not hear the end of this #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ClywsJo0CM — your manifestation journal (@FayeDolan5) July 30, 2021

The most dramatic moment of the episode had to be Millie and Liam’s reunion.

Despite Liam sharing a bed and kissing new girl Lillie in Casa Amor, the 21-year-old returned to the main villa to reunite with Millie.

However, viewers were left shocked when Lillie entered the villa, and exposed Liam’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

Millie was heartbroken over the revelations, and was left questioning whether Liam’s feelings were real at all.

The moment of truth for Millie and Liam 😲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kKklrTh6nc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2021

*liam thinking he got away with it* Producers: “send Lillie back in” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xhCumZpJcU — Dan (@hinnigd) July 30, 2021

Liam we literally SAW AND HEARD YOU don’t try twist shit up #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Pok7mnPSfI — EFFIE 🖤 (@radicalefram) July 30, 2021

is Liam aware the Millie will be able to see this shit when they leave??? #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/iWyq4gjg6O — Cath (@catmcc101) July 30, 2021

the producers rlly said liam u ain’t getting away with shit #loveisland pic.twitter.com/d5sjXUxUwb — megs (@mcgaann) July 30, 2021

We need her right now to battle Liam xx #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0B5YolFLIg — izzy (@izzavibee) July 30, 2021

THIS MIGHT BE THE BEST CASA AMOR EVER. KAZ DRAGGED TYLER. FAYE AND TEDDY. LILLIE EXPOSING LIAM. INJECT ITTT!! #loveisland — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) July 30, 2021

LIAM THOUGHT HE BUSS CASE BUT THE PRODUCERS SAID NO MA’AM #loveisland — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) July 30, 2021

Nah this is so humiliating for Millie, if your man comes back recoupled you can stand your ground and come up with a one-liner. Liam didn’t even allow her that, she had to find out when she’d already been smiling like a fool and the side ting started screaming #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 30, 2021

Following tonight’s recoupling, here are the new couples in the villa:

Chloe & Dale

Hugo & Amy

Toby & Mary

Jake & Liberty

Kaz & Matthew

Tyler & Clarisse

Faye & Sam

Liam & Millie

And Teddy and Abi are single…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.