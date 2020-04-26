Viewers react to Gerry Ryan documentary on RTE

Viewers have reacted to RTE’s special on Gerry Ryan.

The broadcaster aired a one-off documentary on the legendary presenter, to mark the 10th anniversary of his death.

The show followed Gerry from his youth to finding love while in college, to hitting the big time and landing his own morning show on RTE.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their admiration for the broadcaster, with many saying they wished he was still around today.

Take a look at the reaction:

What an absolute rockstar #gerryryan was! You can barely MOVE on air these day’s in comparison to what he got away with 😆 pic.twitter.com/Zp9KKKgp8i — Luke O’Faolain🙋🏻‍♂️ (@FaolainLuke) April 26, 2020

Imagine if #GerryRyan was still on the radio now – he’d be taking the piss out of lockdown and making us laugh every morning. And keeping us sane. Still miss him. Loving this programme @RTERadio1 — Barbara Scully (@barbarascully) April 26, 2020

God I miss Gerry what a legend miss them days😪 #GerryRyan — steff (@Steff97288769) April 26, 2020

Can’t bealive that it’s 10th Anniversary of Gerry Ryan passing, 10 years gone, 10 years missed, Radio has never been the same without Gerry. R.I.P#GerryRyan #TheGerryRyanShow #TheLateLateShow pic.twitter.com/MjtroYkLXe — Shane Fitzpatrick #StayHomeSaveLives (@ShaneF_Official) April 26, 2020

Hard to believe it’s 10 years already. Amazing performer of a broadcaster who was my morning companion through so many years of my early work life. I still miss him. Irreplaceable. Honestly. The closest anyone has come to him is @JenniferMaguire. #GerryRyan — Declan Taylor (@Katsguy) April 26, 2020

🇮🇪Love this picture of @LottieRyan1 & her Brilliant dad Gerry Ryan💜 Hard 2believe it’s 10 years,on the 30th since he left us. I grew up listening 2him everyday,even the horses in the yard enjoyed the show, his voice was magic. He was everything I wanted 2B as a dad #GerryRyan 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/944VDB6szC — ed kearns (@ejkearns72) April 26, 2020

I was a huge #gerryryan fan. I recall several times when I had to pull the car over as I was crying laughing so much I thought I’d crash the car! The man was a genius on radio. Also have some great memories of Gerry doing #BeatOnTheStreet in Tralee during #RoseOfTralee festival — Niamh O’Connor RD (@CorkNutrition) April 26, 2020

Fantastic documentary on the life of #gerryryan on @RTEOne just now not only giving great insight into his own life but also into the other prominent personalities within @RTE2fm 🎶🎵❤ — MagsM (@margaretb2010) April 26, 2020

