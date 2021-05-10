The period drama, starring Lily James and Dominic West, aired on BBC One last night

Viewers react to ‘disappointing’ premiere of The Pursuit of Love

Viewers have been reacting to the “disappointing” premiere of The Pursuit of Love, which aired on BBC One on Sunday night.

The TV adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel stars Lily James as leading lady Linda Radlett, and Dominic West as her father ‘Uncle’ Matthew.

Emily Beecham stars as Linda’s cousin and best friend Fanny Logan, while Andrew Scott plays the Radlett family’s wealthy and eccentric neighbour Lord Merlin.

The official synopsis for the three-part series reads: “Freedom, friendship, sex and love.”

“Impatiently waiting for life to begin, two cousins are thrust into a decadent, whirlwind adventure.”

After the first episode of the period drama aired last night, viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions.

One user wrote: “Pretty much everything about #ThePursuitOfLove that could have been wrong was wrong. A dreadful disappointment.”

A second viewer tweeted: “Is anyone else watching the pursuit of love and by watching I mean suffering through.”

A third penned: “Does anyone confirm their opinions by checking Twitter? Thought it was poor but needed to check the # to make sure I wasn’t missing anything but now I’m comfortable saying it is disappointing #ThePursuitOfLove.”

Well I gave The Pursuit of Love a good 20 minutes. And I'll never get them back! — ruth wishart (@ruth_wishart) May 9, 2021

Is anyone else watching the pursuit of love and by watching I mean suffering through — Danni ✨ (@danniscotty) May 9, 2021

Another drab, dreary kitchen sink drama from the BBC. #ThePursuitofLove pic.twitter.com/CuTGSZgSVo — Neil Armstrong (@_neilarmstrong) May 9, 2021

Does anyone confirm their opinions by checking Twitter? Thought it was poor but needed to check the # to make sure I wasn't missing anything but now I'm comfortable saying it is disappointing 😂😂 #ThePursuitOfLove — Sarah Daly (@sarahdaly25) May 9, 2021

Managed to watch it for 22 minutes. Disappointing – it's bleddy silly! #ThePursuitOfLove — Lisa Pidgeon (@lisaspidgeon) May 9, 2021

This upper class escapist drivel on #BBCone is frankly disappointing after the grit and drama of #LineofDuty; not sure I'm going to give #ThePursuitOfLove any more time Suppose we should be grateful it just reflects the views of Nancy Mitford instead of her sister Unity Mitford — Philip C James 🕷️🕯️ (@PhilipCJames) May 9, 2021

May l be so bold as to say that we’re 12 minutes in and already I’m bored of it. #ThePursuitOfLove — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) May 9, 2021

If anyone understands this programme please tell me #ThePursuitOfLove pic.twitter.com/WqpnoA2eYs — Demita (@demitaadele) May 9, 2021

Thought I'd give it a watch, but just feels like a lot of over acting #ThePursuitOfLove — lettersandink (@lettersandink) May 9, 2021

Pretty much everything about #ThePursuitOfLove that could have been wrong was wrong. A dreadful disappointment. — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) May 9, 2021

While most viewers were disappointed by the show, others took to Twitter to praise Andrew Scott for his role as Lord Merlin.

One viewer tweeted: “Andrew Scott is the best thing in The Pursuit of Love tonight by a million miles.”

Another wrote: “I was about to turn it off then #andrewscott appeared on the screen #ThePursuitOfLove.”

All three episodes of The Pursuit of Love are now available to watch on BBC Player.

Andrew Scott is the best thing in The Pursuit of Love tonight by a million miles pic.twitter.com/XeIWO6rHfI — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) May 9, 2021

#AndrewScott as Lord Merlin, dancing to T.Rex, has to be one of the TV highlights of the year…#ThePursuitOfLove pic.twitter.com/50zxdAtb6I — Martin Townsend (@MTSundayExpress) May 9, 2021

I am so here for Andrew Scott camping it up in The Pursuit Of Love 😍 pic.twitter.com/yNFF3faIQh — Berry (@BereniceHealey) May 9, 2021

Unlike everyone on Twitter, I loved #ThePursuitofLove tonight – fizzy, hyper, sassy, plush and fun with hints of the dark. Lily James and Andrew Scott are fab. Awesome soundtrack and costumes too. https://t.co/6xIEyJi5XV — Rajvi Glasbrook (@RGlasbrook) May 9, 2021

This is the energy I strive to live by going forward! #ThePursuitOfLove #AndrewScott pic.twitter.com/wOkcSDYMoD — Tasha Matthewman (@TashaMatthewman) May 9, 2021

The pursuit of love isn’t very good but I am enjoying camp Andrew Scott pic.twitter.com/BdhDgGgGMN — Lucy Rebecca Mooring (@lucymooring) May 9, 2021

I was about to turn it off then #andrewscott appeared on the screen 🥰 #ThePursuitOfLove — Simone 🇮🇪☘ (@Simone12747802) May 9, 2021