Viewers react to ‘disappointing’ finale of Line Of Duty

Viewers finally found out who the "fourth man" was

Sophie Clarke
Viewers have reacted to the “disappointing” finale of Line Of Duty.

The criminally addictive series, which everyone has been talking about in recent weeks, is infamous for its shocking twists, stellar cast and plots that will have you glued the edge of your seat.

Starring Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, the series follows the trials and tribulations of anti-corruption unit ‘AC-12’ on their quest to rid the police of bent coppers, but how far will they go to uncover the truth?

The sixth season saw the team embark on their final mission to find out who the fourth and final ‘H’ was.

Following tonight’s season finale, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the ending – after finally finding out who the “fourth man” was.

One viewer wrote: “Thoroughly disappointed in that ending”, while a second tweeted: “what the f*** was that – the most disappointing, anti climactic ending to a great crime drama.”

