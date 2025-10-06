Viewers react as THIS couple is crowned the winners of Love Island Games

The winners of Love Island Games have been crowned.

The pre-recorded series brought together Islanders from international versions of the hit dating show for a second shot at love.

In the new iteration, romance met reality as Islanders faced both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

On Monday night, Lucinda Strafford and Isaiah Campbell won Love Island Games – winning $250,000.

Going into the final, the four remaining couples were Justine Ndiba and Tyrique Hyde, Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran, Johnny Middlebrooks and Gabby Allen and Isaiah Campbell and Lucinda Strafford.

However, shortly into the episode, host Ariana revealed only three couples would head into the final battle, and with the fewest votes, Johnny and Gabby came fourth.

They competed in a “Mega-Duel” which saw the final three couples: Justine Ndiba and Tyrique Hyde, Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran and Isaiah Campbell and Lucinda Strafford compete in final challenges.

Coming out on top, Isaiah and Lucinda were then subject to a final vote, with the eliminated Islanders voting for who should be awarded the full $250,000 prize money.

Then, in order to determine whether the money would be divided between them, Isaiah and Lucinda had to write down whether they were choosing money or love.

Isaiah ultimately won the money because he got the most votes, but both Lucinda and Isaiah revealed they were there for love, and ultimately took home $125,000 after splitting the prize money.

Fans were left divided by the results, with many claiming just one time they want to see “somebody steal the money,” and believed other Islanders deserved to win.

See what they were saying below:

Just one time, ONE TIME ….I want somebody to steal the money 💰#LoveIslandGames pic.twitter.com/uNN579Vaxr — Amber ♐️🌎✊🏾🌮🍜 (@DanielleFudge) October 6, 2025

I WASTED 3 WEEKS FOR THIS RESULT #LoveIslandGames pic.twitter.com/sKRMCelZTH — positiviTEA (@ksthoughtss) October 6, 2025

ngl i enjoyed the season but this finale feels like this #LoveIslandGames pic.twitter.com/wKTVqlYn0b — mk (@starsndsteel) October 6, 2025

Watched the episode in 1.5x speed, and it was still slow. Wasted my time ngl.#LoveIslandGames pic.twitter.com/SsSxPAPkzo — Tell.it.like.it.is (@semicolon_01) October 6, 2025

Me during that whole Love island games final episode#LoveIslandGames pic.twitter.com/SX90XyQkzC — Tell.it.like.it.is (@semicolon_01) October 6, 2025

I would of been happier if Isaiah would have taken all the money. Same is Justine would have won. #LoveIslandGames — Cruz (@hnbcruz) October 6, 2025