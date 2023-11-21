Viewers react as one couple are crowned the winners of Love Island Games

The winners of the first-ever Love Island Games have been crowned.

The pre-recorded series brought together Islanders from international versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love.

In the cheeky new iteration, romance met reality as Islanders faced both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

On Monday night, Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler won Love Island Games – winning $100,000.

In a new twist, their co-stars were tasked with choosing which of them should take the money, and opted for Justine.

When asked by host Maya Jama whether she wanted to split the money with her love or steal it, the Love Island USA contestant chose her romance over the money.

One Instagram user penned: “I CAN GENUINELY GO TO SLEEP PEACEFULLY TONIGHT,” as another wrote: “Justine and Jack winning after the entire arena was against them, ooh that’s a chefs kiss👏🏾 ULTIMATE POWER COUPLE.”

Meanwhile, a third commented: “this is everything 👏 congrats to Jack and Justine ❤️.”

Justine first appeared on season two of Love Island USA, while Jack appeared on season four of Love Island UK.

Meanwhile, Jack rocketed to fame after appearing on the fourth season of Love Island UK back in 2018.