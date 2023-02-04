Viewers praise Niamh Kavanagh’s ‘phenomenal’ performance on The Late Late Show’s Eurosong special

Viewers have praised Niamh Kavanagh’s “phenomenal” performance on The Late Late Show’s Eurosong special.

The 54-year-old won the Eurovision Song Contest for Ireland back in 1993 with her song In Your Eyes.

The Glasnevin native returned to the renowned competition in 2010 with her track It’s For You – securing Ireland a place in the grand final for the first time in four years.

On Friday night, Niamh surprised viewers with an appearance on The Late Late Show’s Eurosong special – celebrating her 30-year Eurovision anniversary.

During an interlude, RTÉ showcased some of Ireland’s up and coming talent with a Eurovision Megamix.

Much to the audience’s delight, Niamh appeared from the wings and belted out her iconic 1993 tune In Your Eyes, with support from the other artists.

One Twitter user penned: “I’ve loved Niamh Kavanagh since the first line of in your eyes was sang 30 years ago and she’s not lost a bit of what she had then to this day. Made my day seeing that,” while another wrote: “Niamh Kavanagh!!! Will we ever see her like again?”

